Changi Airport Group names veteran public servant Tan Gee Paw as acting chairman after Liew Mun Leong's resignation

SINGAPORE - The Changi Airport Group (CAG) has appointed veteran public servant Tan Gee Paw as its acting chairman following the resignation of Mr Liew Mun Leong, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Thursday (Sept 10).

Mr Tan, who was chairman of national water agency PUB from April 2001 to March 2017, has been a director on CAG's board since May 2017. His previous appointments include principal of Ngee Ann Polytechnic, permanent secretary for environment and special advisor to the Land Transport Authority.

CAG was corporatised in 2009 and has remained directly owned by the Government.

The ministry said in a statement that Mr Liew had informed CAG and MOF that given the extensive publicity arising from the matter involving his former domestic worker Parti Liyani, he would resign from his position as chairman and as a board director with immediate effect, "so as not to create a distraction to the organisation".

Mr Liew announced his resignation from his public service and business roles on Thursday evening, days after the High Court acquitted Ms Parti of stealing from Mr Liew and his family. In his judgment, Justice Chan Seng Onn raised questions about the motivation of Mr Liew in lodging a police report against the maid, as well as on the handling of the case.

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) is undertaking a review of the case.

In its statement, MOF said: "The Ministry of Finance has taken note of the observations of the Judge of the High Court, and the further review that the AGC is undertaking."

MOF also acknowledged the significant contributions that Mr Liew, as CAG's founding chairman since 2009, had made to the development of Changi Airport as a premier air hub.

"Under his leadership, CAG has completed Terminal 4 and Jewel, and Changi Airport has won multiple awards as the one of the best airports in the world," it added.

"The ministry thanks Mr Liew for his public service contributions."

In a separate statement on Mr Liew's stepping down, CAG thanked Mr Liew for his many years of service to the company, as well as his contributions to the development of Changi.

"Mr Liew played a pivotal role in the corporatisation of Changi Airport, which paved the way for Changi to operate more flexibly to meet the challenges of a competitive aviation environment," CAG said.

"Under his leadership, CAG achieved a very strong first decade since 2009, which saw passenger traffic at Changi rising 84 per cent and Group revenue more than doubling. During this period, CAG also pushed the boundaries in airport development."

CAG said Mr Liew provided stewardship and strategic counsel on three landmark projects simultaneously: Terminal 4, Jewel Changi Airport and Changi East.

Mr Lee Seow Hiang, CAG's chief executive officer, said: "Mr Liew's vision and passion for Changi was an inspiration to the people of CAG and the airport community to always strive for excellence to deliver an exceptional Changi experience. The result has been Changi Airport being recognised as the world's most awarded airport.

"We are truly appreciative of Mr Liew's dedication to growing Changi Airport over the years and to securing Singapore's position as a major aviation hub."