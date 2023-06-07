CDAC warns of scammers impersonating its officers on the phone

SINGAPORE – The Chinese Development Assistance Council (CDAC) has warned the public not to fall victim to scammers impersonating its officers on the phone.

In its Facebook post on Monday, CDAC said it had been alerted to an incident where one of its beneficiaries received suspicious automated voice calls from a scammer impersonating CDAC.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, the parent of a bursary beneficiary received a call from a local mobile number and was told that there was an issue with the bursary. However, thinking that the call was suspicious, she hung up and later confirmed with CDAC that it was a scam call.

The self-help organisation has advised members of the public to be vigilant and not to provide any personal information when they receive suspicious calls or text messages.

They should also report the incident immediately to the CDAC hotline at 6841-4889 or via e-mail at enquiry@cdac.org.sg

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.