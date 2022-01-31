Cautious optimism about Singapore's economy in 2022 despite uncertainty over Omicron, China: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - While the wave of Omicron infections around the world remains an uncertainty, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he is cautiously optimistic about Singapore’s economic recovery in the year ahead.

The American economy is strong and growing well, he told reporters during a Chinese New Year's Eve visit to Jurong Point shopping mall on Monday (Jan 31).

Europe is growing as well, although the continent is more guarded about the new coronavirus variant, he added.

While the Omicron wave has seen infections go up quickly in the developed world, it looks like the numbers are coming down quite fast, he added. "Hopefully that means the economy can continue going without being disrupted too much."

An unknown is what will happen in China, which is still pursuing a zero-Covid-19 policy.

"I can understand the reasons but... it takes a great effort for them to sustain this and it may have an impact on their economy beyond what is expected, in which case, it could affect us too. So we have to watch that," Mr Lee said.

Meanwhile, in South-east Asia, Singapore's neighbours are "doing okay", he added.

With borders reopening progressively, Mr Lee said he is hopeful about the resumption of business and travel within the region.

Back home, the Prime Minister acknowledged there are some sectors that are still facing difficulties, especially the food and beverage, tourism and entertainment sectors.

But with the economy projected to grow 3 per cent to 5 per cent in 2022, overall, "we should be alright", he said.

He added in Mandarin that the momentum of Singapore's growth has been quite strong, with manufacturing, financial services and other sectors doing well. "I hope this year will be better than the last... We cannot let our guard down but we don't need to be too pessimistic."

Mr Lee was at Jurong Point to thank food delivery riders, taxi drivers and mall workers for providing essential services during the Chinese New Year period.

Visiting workers during the festive season is an annual tradition for the labour movement, and is usually held on the first day of Chinese New Year.

This year, the visit was held on the eve so that Mr Lee could speak with food delivery riders while most eateries were still open.