Caregivers laud new plans for people with disabilities, but worry about their kids as they age

SINGAPORE - Madam Faraliza Zainal's biggest worry for her son, who has autism and tuberous sclerosis - non-cancerous tumours - is his epileptic fits that can happen any time and anywhere.

Feeling anxious or tired can trigger 22-year-old Ashraf's epilepsy, and it does not help matters that "he is a worrier", she said.

He once had an episode at work, but fortunately, it was at a disability employment centre run by Madam Faraliza - the My Inspiring Journey hub. "But what happens if this happens in an open employment setting?" she said.

Her concerns were heard in the latest iteration of the disability road map launched on Wednesday (Aug 17) to support people with disabilities (PWDs) and enable them to contribute to society.

The Enabling Masterplan 2030 laid out initiatives to be rolled out over the next eight years to tackle the areas of lifelong learning, employment and building an inclusive environment for PWDs.

Highlights include a target of 40 per cent employment for PWDs, up from the current 30.1 per cent, by increasing the number of inclusive employers and alternative forms of employment such as temporary task-type jobs.

It also includes Enabling Services Hubs, or centres to support PWDs in the neighbourhood, and a new taskforce to come up with alternative community living models.

Madam Faraliza, 51, said: "These are good plans, but their impact will depend on how they are rolled out." She gave the example of how her son needs support when his epilepsy strikes, and sensors to notify helpers when it happens.

She added that the plan to boost employment for PWDs may be more helpful for those with lower support needs, rather than those with moderate-to-high support needs like her son.

She lauded the masterplan's proposals to support caregivers, including the Enabling Service Hubs, which will offer caregivers the option of drop-in respite care.

Muscular Dystrophy Association Singapore director Sherena Loh, who is on the steering committee of the new enabling masterplan, herself has muscular dystrophy - a genetic condition that gradually causes the muscles to weaken.

Speaking at the launch of the masterplan at the AWWA adult disability home and day activity centre in Pasir Ris on Wednesday, she said being able to work makes her feel a part of the community. She praised the masterplan's proposal to improve access to assistive technology to help PWDs overcome their limitations.