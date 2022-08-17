Singapore aims to have 40% of working-age persons with disabilities employed by 2030

SINGAPORE - The Republic aims to have 40 per cent of working-age persons with disabilities (PWDs) employed by 2030, up from about 30 per cent between 2020 and 2021.

The goal was set out in the fourth and latest road map, launched on Wednesday (Aug 17), to support PWDs and enable them to contribute to society.

The Enabling Masterplan 2030 (EMP2030) also laid out initiatives for employers that would move the country towards this goal over the next eight years.

It recommended a task force to design alternative employment models for PWDs, such as micro jobs, or temporary tasks that can help more people get work.

The 40 per cent employment rate goal would mean placing another estimated 10,000 PWDs into jobs.

Singapore Business Federation vice-chairman Gan Seow Kee, who co-chaired a 27-member committee that worked on the masterplan, said: "Employment of persons is not just an economic matter.

"It can provide a sense of participation in society, of contributing to society, a sense of being included, which is overall what EMP2030 is all about."

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua, the other co-chair, and Mr Gan launched the report at social service agency Awwa's new Home and Day Activity Centre for PWDs in Pasir Ris.