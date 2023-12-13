Career switch into tech: Upskill with newly launched NUS CET degree, no IT background needed

The growing digital economy is creating a robust job market for tech professionals – with attractive salaries to boot.
In the inaugural Singapore Digital Economy report released in October, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said that digitalisation in Singapore is growing at a rate faster than the overall economy.
“The expansion of the digital economy has come on the back of increasing adoption of digital technologies by enterprises, which in turn contributed to the robust growth of tech manpower,” IMDA said in the report. The report also found that the median wages of local tech professionals have also enjoyed steady growth over the years.
To help bridge the tech talent shortage companies and organisations are facing, the National University of Singapore (NUS) in October launched a new Bachelor of Information Technology (BIT) programme that is specially designed for adult learners.
BIT programme director Danny Poo from the NUS School of Computing says the programme is positioned to develop some of the tech talent as “a win-win-win situation” for the individual, the IT industry and the Singapore economy.
Here, the 64-year-old associate professor answers some questions you may have about the new programme. Registration has begun and lessons will start in August 2024.
Q: How did the BIT programme come about and what sets it apart from similar ones offered by other universities?
A: The BIT programme is part of the university’s commitment to nurture talent that will drive growth and innovation in the IT industry. NUS has earned a global reputation for its top-notch education in IT and computing, and is recognised as one of the top schools in the world for computer science by The Times Higher Education World University Rankings and Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings.
What’s worth noting is that this continuing education and training (CET) degree programme has a shorter duration than others of its kind. Students can complete the programme in as short as three years (with appropriate exemptions granted), giving them a head start in joining the industry. It also does not require students to have a pre-existing background in IT.
The curriculum is designed to provide students with the foundational skills and knowledge needed to pursue a career in the IT industry, or a tech role in other industries. Those who want to deepen their technical knowledge can also enrol in various NUS stackable graduate certificate programmes after graduating from the BIT programme.
Q: Why is this programme suitable for adult learners with full-time jobs?
A: The programme allows students to decide the pace at which they complete their degree, and the areas they want to focus on: business analytics, software engineering or cybersecurity. Such flexibility empowers students, including those looking for a mid-career switch, to personalise their academic journey, aligning it with their schedules, interests and career goals.
BIT lectures will also be recorded and made available online so that students can learn at a their own pace.
Classes are usually scheduled on weekday evenings (between 6pm and 9:30pm), with laboratory sessions falling on weekday evenings or occasionally on Saturday mornings or afternoons. This allows students with nine-to-five jobs to attend lessons without disrupting their work schedules.
Q: What are the requirements for this programme?
A: Applicants must be at least 21 years old and should have a Polytechnic Diploma (or equivalent), or GCE A-Level Certificate/International Baccalaureate Diploma/NUS High School Diploma/Year 12 qualification (or equivalent). Holders of 2.5 years part-time local Diplomas may apply after completing their course of study, and are required to complete a bridging course and pass an NUS-administered Test.
Because this is a CET degree programme, applicants should have at least two years of full-time working experience (one year of full-time working experience if fully discharged from National Service or currently employed on full-time basis). Those without working experience can apply for pre-employment training programmes at NUS.
Q: What are some in-demand skills students can pick up from the programme?
A: Depending on the electives chosen, students will be taught data management and analytics, software engineering (inclusive of design and programming) or cybersecurity (encompassing information security, systems security and network security).
These three skill areas have been identified as top in-demand skills for the future in the “Skills Demand for the Future Economy 2023/2024” report.
Many of these skills are transferable across industries, so students are not restricted to jobs in the information and communications (I&C) sector. Other sectors such as business, hospitality and healthcare are also looking for people with tech skills.
Q: How much are the programme fees and do Singaporeans enjoy any subsidies?
A: The fees are still being finalised and will be released around March or April 2024.
The Singapore Ministry of Education (MOE) provides eligible Singaporeans and permanent residents taking undergraduate degree programmes for the first time in local universities, even if on a part-time basis, with a tuition fee subsidy.
Visit NUS’ website to find out how you can enrol in this programme and take a step towards a career in IT.