Career switch into tech: Upskill with newly launched NUS CET degree, no IT background needed

Here, the 64-year-old associate professor answers some questions you may have about the new programme. Registration has begun and lessons will start in August 2024.

Q: How did the BIT programme come about and what sets it apart from similar ones offered by other universities?

A: The BIT programme is part of the university’s commitment to nurture talent that will drive growth and innovation in the IT industry. NUS has earned a global reputation for its top-notch education in IT and computing, and is recognised as one of the top schools in the world for computer science by The Times Higher Education World University Rankings and Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings.

What’s worth noting is that this continuing education and training (CET) degree programme has a shorter duration than others of its kind. Students can complete the programme in as short as three years (with appropriate exemptions granted), giving them a head start in joining the industry. It also does not require students to have a pre-existing background in IT.

The curriculum is designed to provide students with the foundational skills and knowledge needed to pursue a career in the IT industry, or a tech role in other industries. Those who want to deepen their technical knowledge can also enrol in various NUS stackable graduate certificate programmes after graduating from the BIT programme.

Q: Why is this programme suitable for adult learners with full-time jobs?

A: The programme allows students to decide the pace at which they complete their degree, and the areas they want to focus on: business analytics, software engineering or cybersecurity. Such flexibility empowers students, including those looking for a mid-career switch, to personalise their academic journey, aligning it with their schedules, interests and career goals.

BIT lectures will also be recorded and made available online so that students can learn at a their own pace.

Classes are usually scheduled on weekday evenings (between 6pm and 9:30pm), with laboratory sessions falling on weekday evenings or occasionally on Saturday mornings or afternoons. This allows students with nine-to-five jobs to attend lessons without disrupting their work schedules.