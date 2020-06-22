Career centres in HDB towns to help job seekers

The first batch of satellite career centres will begin serving job seekers in eight housing estates from July 1, to help them find jobs that most suit their needs.

At least 24 such centres will be set up in community clubs and other suitable locations across all Housing Board towns by the middle of August. The second batch of SGUnited Jobs and Skills Centres will open on Aug 1, and the third on Aug 15 to provide career matching services and advice.

The first eight centres are located in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong West, Sengkang, Woodlands and Yishun.

Job seekers can get advice on the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package from a Workforce Singapore career ambassador at these centres.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS