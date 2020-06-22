Eight satellite career centres to help job seekers from July

From July 1, job seekers can visit any of the eight satellite career centres in the heartland for career matching services and advice.

The eight - located in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong West, Sengkang, Woodlands and Yishun - are the first batch of satellite career centres to help job seekers find the most suitable career pathways based on their needs.

At least 24 such centres will be set up in community clubs and other suitable locations across all Housing Board towns eventually, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo yesterday during a virtual media interview.

Called the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Centres, they will be set up in three phases, with phases two and three slated for Aug 1 and 15 respectively.

Mrs Teo said: "We want to make these career services highly accessible to residents and send a strong message to job seekers that even if they have to look for a new job, they'll get the help they need."

Job seekers can go to these satellite centres to meet a Workforce Singapore career ambassador who will provide career advice on the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package.

Close to 100,000 opportunities - jobs, traineeships and skills training places - will be generated by the Government under the package overseen by the new National Jobs Council.

Job seekers who require more in-depth and tailored career coaching services will be referred by the career ambassador to their nearest career centre for follow-ups.

There are five career centres islandwide, such as Workforce Singapore's Career Connect and the National Trades Union Congress' Employment and Employability Institute.

Yesterday afternoon, Mrs Teo and Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad visited a pilot satellite career centre at Keat Hong Community Club in Choa Chu Kang, serving as a test bed before the official opening on July 1.

MEETING CHANGING NEEDS I'm mindful that the needs of job seekers may change as the job market isn't static right now... As a result, the way we provide direction and guidance will be further fine-tuned. MINISTER FOR MANPOWER JOSEPHINE TEO

Mrs Teo noted that career services provided at these satellite centres will be dynamic and further refined over time.

"I'm mindful that the needs of job seekers may change as the job market isn't static right now.

"The sectors that are affected now are more hospitality-related but, later on, the affected sectors may go beyond these ones that we are already familiar with," she said.

"As a result, the way we provide direction and guidance will be further fine-tuned."

She added that close to 100 career ambassadors will be deployed across the 24 satellite centres.

These positions will be filled through various recruitment channels, including the SGUnited Jobs Initiative, and new hires will go through the relevant training.

The setting up of satellite career centres was first announced by the minister during the debate on the Fortitude Budget earlier this month.

Job seekers can also seek help at the MyCareersFuture.sg portal.

Mr Zaqy urged Singaporeans of all ages, whether fresh graduates, mid-career people or those looking to get back into the job market, to visit the centres should they need help.

"The career ambassadors will be able to help you chart a personalised action plan to work towards your career plans," he said.

"By bringing these services into the heartland, we hope to reach out to more job seekers and, in the process, help them build the confidence in their job search."