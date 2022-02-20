Carbon tax hike can increase cost of living for households, even with utility rebates: Experts

SINGAPORE - The impending carbon tax hike could bring about an increased cost of living for households over the next few years, if businesses decide to pass on their increased operating costs to consumers as they make their green transition, experts here told The Straits Times.

Dr David Broadstock, a senior research fellow and head of the energy economics division at the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Energy Research Institute, told The Straits Times that as natural gas makes up 95 per cent of the fuel used in power generation, and as burning it creates carbon, Singaporeans can therefore expect the phased increments in the carbon tax to be reflected in their electricity prices.

However, the revisions of the carbon tax will be added to the baseline cost of utilities, which also depend on the cost of fuel inputs.

Therefore, while Singapore has been seeing sustained increases in electricity tariffs, it does not mean that the tariff prices will not fall, or that the impact of the carbon tax will lead to a sudden and equivalent change of the same size.

Acknowledging that the rise in carbon costs could lead to firms increasing the prices of their goods and services, Dr Broadstock noted that households may face a combination of the direct and indirect effects of the carbon tax.

"As with any increase in the cost of living, those that feel it most severely will be lower- and middle-income households. The distributional impacts of carbon pricing (including taxes) are therefore something that require understanding and planning for," he added.

His remarks came after Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in his Budget speech on Friday (Feb 18) that the carbon tax will be increased from the current rate of $5 a tonne of emissions to $25 in 2024 and 2025, $45 in 2026 and 2027, before reaching $50 to $80 a tonne by 2030.

Singapore's carbon tax applies to all facilities producing 25,000 tonnes or more of greenhouse gas emissions in a year.

This covers 30 to 40 large emitters such as oil refineries and power generation plants, which contribute to 80 per cent of Singapore's greenhouse gas emissions.

Mr Wong noted that a $25 carbon tax per tonne of emissions will likely translate to an increase of about $4 a month in utility bills for an average four-room Housing Board household. To support households, additional U-Save rebates will be given out to them during this transition.

The National Climate Change Secretariat also said in a statement on Friday that households are encouraged to practice energy-saving habits and switch to energy efficient appliances to mitigate cost impact.

Eligible households, such as those living in one-, two-, or three-room HDB flats can tap the Climate Friendly Households Programme to make the switch to more energy or water efficient appliances, it added.

Professor Vinod Thomas, a visiting professor at NUS' Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, said that a $4 increase in monthly utility bills at a carbon tax of $25 a tonne will not increase proportionately to a further increase in the carbon tax.

"With the tax imposed, the carbon-emitting industries will try to reduce their emissions to save on tax, such that the cost that is passed on to the consumer, will also be less. Secondly, when you put a tax on carbon, say for natural gas, it means that solar, which is cleaner, is going to become more attractive and viable."