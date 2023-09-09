Ex-car salesman allegedly cheated customers of more than $100k; one paid $30k deposit for a Mercedes

SINGAPORE - A man allegedly ran a scam that cheated victims of more than $100,000, and was charged with one count of cheating on Saturday.

Edwin Toh Jing Wei, 26, had allegedly cheated a woman on Aug 29 into paying the remaining deposit of almost $30,000 for a Mercedes to his bank account, by falsely claiming it belonged to his employer, Privilege Motors.

On Sept 7, the police received several reports from victims who claimed they had lost more than $108,000 in a scam run by a salesman with a local vehicle dealer.

After negotiating vehicle purchase agreements with the victims, the salesman had allegedly told them to make payments by transferring their money into a bank account he said belonged to his company.

In a release on Friday, the police said the account had actually belonged to the man and no payments were made to the company.

Police arrested him that day at Jurong West Street 52, less than 12 hours after the first report was made.

Toh has been remanded and his case is expected to be heard again on Sept 15.

If found guilty of cheating, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

When contacted, a spokesman for Privilege Motors said they have since honoured all the related purchases even though the money had been allegedly taken by Toh.

The spokesman said when the company found out about the alleged scam, it had immediately made a police report and terminated Toh’s employment.

He said: “We also reached out to each affected customer immediately and have delivered the cars. We hope that people will continue to trust in Privilege Motors.”