Car catches fire along AYE in second such blaze on Friday

SINGAPORE - A second car caught fire on Friday (April 27), this time along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

The blaze engulfed a vehicle on the leftmost lane of AYE, towards Tuas, after the Buona Vista Exit.

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the fire at about 8.50pm and extinguished it within five minutes with a water jet and a hose reel.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Land Transport Authority alerted motorists to the accident in a series of tweets from around 9pm, advising them to avoid lanes 1, 3 and 4 at various intervals.

The incident caused congestion up to the Normanton Exit and Buona Vista Exit, LTA said on its traffic news channel.

Earlier on Friday, a car caught fire in Adam Road, with bus services skipping the bus stop it occurred at.