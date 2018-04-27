Car catches fire in Adam Road

SINGAPORE - A car caught fire in Adam Road on Friday evening (April 27), with officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) putting out the fire in five minutes.

A video posted on Facebook by William Yong shows the vehicle blazing on the leftmost lane, by a bus stop.

SCDF said it was alerted to the vehicle fire in Adam Road towards Farrer Road at about 7.30pm.

It extinguished the fire using a water jet.

The Land Transport Authority alerted motorists to the fire in a tweet on its traffic news channel at 7.43pm.

It asked motorists to avoid the left lane.

SBS Transit said bus services 74, 93, 157, 165 and 852 would skip the bus stop in Adam Road after the Japanese Association due to the vehicle on fire.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.