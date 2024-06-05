Campus protests at elite US colleges cause Singapore students to reconsider going there

SINGAPORE – Singaporean student Sunaina M. was offered a place to read economics at Dartmouth College, an Ivy League university, known for its undergraduate programmes.

But the 19-year-old is turning the offer down because of pro-Palestinian protests that have broken out across US campuses in recent months. Instead of heading to the United States this fall, she will go to the University of Cambridge in the UK in October.

Ms Sunaina’s parents were concerned for her safety after hearing that the authorities had arrested students, and used brute force to break up protests.

She is among a number of Singapore students who have changed their minds about going to elite US universities following the violence on campus. The Straits Times spoke to seven students, of whom four said they will go elsewhere to study.

“My parents don’t feel very safe about me going to the US… They are afraid that I would get bullied or treated brutally because I wear a hijab, especially in American universities where protesting, campaigning and activism is a norm,” Ms Sunaina told The Straits Times.

Top universities in the US, including Harvard, Columbia and Dartmouth, have been in the spotlight recently after students set up protest encampments on campus, against Washington’s stance in the Israel-Hamas war.

Some schools called in the police to break up protests, making dozens of arrests, with many students among them.