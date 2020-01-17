Call for views on norms for new citizens

Singaporeans will have a say in a mandatory induction programme for new citizens.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth launched a recruitment drive to put together a work group of 100 Singaporeans to weigh in on the social norms, values and obligations of a new citizen.

Discussions will take place from March to July, and suggestions will be worked into the induction programme for new citizens - the Singapore Citizenship Journey - from the year end. Feedback from the wider public will also be collected.

The existing programme comprises online learning modules on topics such as Singapore's national symbols and policies, as well as outings to museums.

