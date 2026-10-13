Call centre lines across NHG Health’s network, including 4 hospitals, temporarily unavailable

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The group said call centre lines across NHG Health, including Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, are “temporarily unavailable”, but did not specify the cause.

SINGAPORE – Call centre services across NHG Health’s healthcare institutions, including Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, are temporarily unavailable.

In a Facebook post at about 9am on Oct 13, the group said that it is working to restore access, but did not specify the cause of the disruption.

According to its website, the four hospitals under NHG Health are Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Woodlands Hospital and Yishun Community Hospital. Also under the group are 10 polyclinics in areas such as Ang Mo Kio and Khatib.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital said in a Facebook post at about 9.40am that patients visiting its clinics and pharmacy may experience longer waiting times.

“Patients and members of the public may visit our websites and the HealthHub and NHG Health App for assistance,” NHG Health said.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused. We seek your understanding and patience during this time.”

The Straits Times has contacted NHG Health and the Ministry of Health for more information.