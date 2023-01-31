Ticket holders of cancelled Siloso beach party file police reports after failing to get refund

SINGAPORE - Mr Prakhar Goyal and his friends were looking forward to celebrating his 24th birthday at a New Year’s Eve beach party on Sentosa.

It was to feature well-known music DJs such as Rave Republic, Jade Rasif and Simon Patterson, and drone shows throughout the night.

But three days before the NYE Beach Party and Drone Show 2022, organiser D1 Racing e-mailed Mr Goyal and other ticket holders to say that the party was cancelled because Rasif and her replacement, Amber Na, could not perform that night.

Tickets for the party were sold at $88 for the party pass, and $128 and $168 for VIP passes.

VIP pass holders were promised access to air-conditioned zones and free alcohol, and the top-tier tickets were to give holders the opportunity to mingle with the guest DJs and championship drone pilots.

In the e-mail dated Dec 28, D1 Racing gave ticket holders a redemption code to claim a free ticket for the 2023 party while it “explored the possibility of a refund”.

Since then, Mr Goyal and many others have been trying to get a refund for their tickets, and police reports have been lodged.

Mr Goyal had contacted the organiser immediately after receiving the e-mail to say that he and his friends were not interested in attending the 2023 event, and wanted a refund instead.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get any mail back from the event organisers,” he said. “They just disappeared, and we didn’t hear a word back about any future event or possibility of a refund.

“We felt that we had been scammed and did not what to do as this was our first time experiencing such fraud in Singapore.”

Mr Goyal searched Facebook, Google and Telegram for others in the same situation. So far, 44 people have come forward to say they could not get their refund.

Student Min Khant, 21, who contacted Mr Goyal, said: “As soon as I realised that the event was cancelled, I tried to get a refund instead of using the redemption code for the other event that has yet to be confirmed.

“After I didn’t get a reply, I assumed that I was being scammed and made a police report.”

The police have confirmed that reports have been lodged and they are looking into the matter.