Making scam busting their business

Digital payment provider Xfers has been dealing with scams since 2015, when it found that fraudsters were using its e-wallet services to launder money from victims.

But the workload became too much for its compliance team to handle, so the local start-up created a dedicated fraud team last year to tackle the rising number of scams in Singapore and Indonesia, where it operates.

Xfers co-founder Samson Leo, 35, said the firm spent a six-figure sum last year on manpower and technology to fight cybercrime and fraud.

