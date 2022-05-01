Singapore businesses adapting their operations to fight fraud and scams

SINGAPORE - Digital payment provider Xfers has been dealing with scams since 2015, when it found that fraudsters were using its e-wallet services to launder money from victims.

But the workload became too much for its compliance team to handle, so the local start-up created a dedicated fraud team last year to tackle the rising number of scams in Singapore and Indonesia, where it operates.

Xfers co-founder Samson Leo, 35, said the firm spent a six-figure sum last year on manpower and technology to fight cybercrime and fraud.

Besides building new app features, such as an additional verification step if a high scam risk is detected, the fraud team also analyses transactions to find insights on how scammers are operating and spot accounts that are being misused. The team has grown to more than 10 people.

Mr Leo, who is also Xfers' chief legal officer, said: "By preventing fraud, merchants and customers gain more confidence in digital payments. Digital payments are the future, and this is the right thing to do."

Other businesses have also made fighting scams and fraud a priority.

Firms in industries ranging from human resources to e-commerce said they are changing the way they operate in light of the proliferation of scams in the last two years.

Last year alone, scams cost victims in Singapore at least $633.3 million.

Businesses, too, feel the pinch in terms of lost productivity and trust.

Recruitment firm Randstad discovered this year that fraudsters were impersonating its recruiters in job scams on messaging platform Telegram after retrieving their full names and registration numbers from the Manpower Ministry's employment agency directory.

It even received some complaints from people about the unprofessionalism of its "consultants", who were actually scammers.

The company now requires all its recruiters to use only WhatsApp and WeChat to converse with job seekers, said a Randstad spokesman.

She noted that unlike on Telegram, WhatsApp users can see each other's mobile numbers, so job seekers can call to check the legitimacy of the recruiter since scammers are less likely to answer the call.

Meanwhile, the Central Provident Fund Board, whose SMS about ElderShield last month caused confusion as it contained a clickable link that some recipients thought was a scam, will avoid links in SMSes where possible.

Alternatively, it will convert them so that the links do not lead directly to a page requiring login credentials, said a spokesman from the Board.

Firms have also stepped up their efforts to educate consumers about scams.