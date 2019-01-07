Bursary awards for over 1,100 students in Teck Ghee

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong presented more than 1,100 bursary awards to deserving students residing in the Teck Ghee area.

The presentation ceremonies took place on Saturday and yesterday at Townsville Primary School.

A total of 380 students received the Teck Ghee Citizens Consultative Committee Bursary Awards, and 779 received the Ministry of Education Edusave Awards.

At the ceremony yesterday, Mr Lee, who is also an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, praised the recipients for their efforts and achievements.

He said: "These Edusave Merit Bursary and Edusave Character awards not only recognise your academic efforts and achievements. Just as importantly, they also affirm your character and strengths, and how you help others around you."

Mr Lee also advised them to not only be well-educated citizens, but also to understand the world around them, and have the resilience and determination to overcome adversity, to prosper and thrive in the world. This includes "being willing to serve the common good, taking pride in our country, and standing up for it".

In his speech, Mr Lee singled out several outstanding students, including Chloe Wee Xin Lei. A Primary 6 pupil at Townsville Primary, she received the Edusave Award for Achievement, Good Leadership and Service, and the Edusave Character Award.

Mr Lee mentioned in his speech that Chloe was voted in as a class councillor, and is well liked and respected by her classmates. She is also a cyber wellness ambassador at school, where, for example, she helps her peers use appropriate language on social media platforms.

Mr Lee also said that Chloe demonstrated empathy with her friends, voluntarily helping a classmate with behavioural difficulties adjust to life at school.

"When he disrupted class activities by throwing chairs and slamming doors and others were scared, I helped him to calm down," Chloe said. "I want to be of help to other students in the future too."