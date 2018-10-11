KFC probes outlet for breaching 'no plastic straws' policy

SINGAPORE - Fast food chain KFC is investigating reports that one of its outlets here breached the company's "no plastic straws" policy, less than four months after it kicked off a campaign to stop providing them.

A photo circulated online on Wednesday (Oct 10) showing a plastic straw dispenser on a counter next to a sign declaring "Say no to straws" and a message saying "Let's work together to save the Earth! #KFCnostraws".

The company announced earlier this year that all its 84 Singapore branches would take part in the green initiative in an effort to save 17.9 tonnes of single-use plastics a year here.

KFC is looking into which outlet the straw dispenser was placed at. A spokesman told The Straits Times: "We are aware of the picture circulating and are currently in the midst of verifying the circumstance."

He added that while outlets still provide plastic straws to guests who really need them, the placement of the dispenser on the counter is against KFC's guidelines.

"We will work closely with our operations team to reinforce these guidelines throughout all our restaurants."

Ms Pamela Low, 23, a member of the Singapore Youth for Climate Action (SYCA), supported KFC's probe, saying the chain had demonstrated "leadership and foresight".



She added: "KFC should consider partnering non-governmental organisations that target plastic waste reduction, to amplify the impact of their initiative."

Mr Louis Ng, an MP for Nee Soon GRC, told ST: "Change won't happen overnight and I think it is important for everyone to recognise that we are making some progress.

"We should give KFC a chance to investigate this case, clarify their stand on this issue and perhaps explain when exactly straws will be given out."

Last month, customers at KFC's outlet at Greenridge Shopping Centre in Bukit Panjang resorted to taking straws from nearby foodcourts.