SINGAPORE - One-stop support, integration and streamlining are the words that come to mind when summing up the debate on the Ministry of Social and Family Development's (MSF) budget on Thursday (March 10).

Key initiatives announced include enhancing the SupportGoWhere portal, pressing on with the nationwide scale-up of ComLink - a scheme for families with children living in public rental housing - and strengthening support for low-income ComCare families with schoolgoing children.