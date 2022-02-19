Budget 2022: Some consumers worry about feeling pinch despite staggered GST hike and payouts to cushion impact

SINGAPORE - The impending goods and services tax (GST) hike is weighing on some consumers' minds even as the Government's payouts will help cushion the impact for several years.

Although the hike is not immediate, households and consumers said it will add to daily expenses eventually, which is worrying given that the cost of living is already rising.

The GST rate will increase from 7 per cent to 9 per cent in two stages - one percentage point each time on Jan 1 next year, and Jan 1, 2024.

However, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Feb 18) announced several measures to cushion the blow of the GST hike for ordinary Singaporeans, including a $6.6 billion Assurance Package, as well as a beefed-up permanent GST Voucher scheme.

One of those concerned is Mr Luqman Hakiim Sahlan, 28, an executive at a hospital who has two young sons aged two, and 10 months old.

"Naturally, consumers will be worried. For us, we have two young children so we have to pay for things like diapers and milk," he said.

The family is currently staying with his parents. Mr Luqman foresees larger expenses soon as the family is moving to a new Housing Board flat in September.

He said: "The grants will help us, but the impact of the hike is not clear yet. We budgeted about $30,000 to $40,000 for our home renovation, but we will have to relook it later to see if we can save more."

Recent home owners, like Ms Shameni Thambyrajah, 35, are also worried about the rise in taxes.

Ms Shameni, who is single and works in the oil and gas industry, bought a four-room HDB flat last year. Her main concern is also about the rising cost of living.

She said: "If my income doesn't rise as fast as taxes and inflation, I wonder if I'll be able to live comfortably.

"Things like the Assurance Package and GST Voucher scheme may help in the immediate future but in the long run, costs are still going to rise."