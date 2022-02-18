Budget 2022: Businesses support Budget measures but worry about rising costs

SINGAPORE - While business leaders and associations welcome initiatives announced by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong to drive their operations forward, they say other measures will present road blocks and urge the Government to help them stay on track.

They give the thumbs up to the Jobs Growth Incentive scheme, Temporary Bridging Loan Programme and the Enterprise Financing Scheme but are worried about higher costs brought about by the progressive wage model (PWM), goods and services tax (GST) hike, property tax increase and the rise in minimum qualifying salaries for new Employment Pass (EP) and S Pass applicants.

Mr Douglas Foo, president of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF), said it is grateful to the Government for considering the opinions of its members in extending various business support initiatives.

"While the SMF and its members support and understand the push for a workforce with a strong Singaporean core, the announcement of higher qualifying salaries for Employment Pass and S Pass would also mean hiring challenges in an already tight labour market in the manufacturing sector.

"The SMF will work with its members and government agencies to see how the SMF can assist to alleviate these concerns."

Ms Rose Tong, executive director of Singapore Retailers Association, said the lack of locals to join the retail workforce, combined with the new salary thresholds, may force retail businesses to further cut down on foreign manpower to reduce operating costs.

Retailers may limit opening new stores or expand overseas, or worse, close outlets to contain costs leading to job loss and unemployment, she added.

She noted that existing staff will have to take on additional responsibilities and the increased workload could affect individual performance and mental health.

Mr Yeo Hiang Meng, president of The Federation of Merchants' Associations, said Budget 2022 is pragmatic and forward-looking, providing enhanced support for capability building, investment in human capital and building a Singapore talent core.

However, he added that there will be significant impact on heartland businesses which are smaller.

Mr Yeo said the implementation of the PWM, higher GST and adjustments to S Pass salaries will be areas of concerns. "Moving ahead, these businesses will have to seek ways to manage cost, leverage more on technology and create greater value goods and services."

The Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomes the many measures to help businesses, but said the increase in the minimum qualifying salaries for new EP and S Pass applicants may impact companies in selected sectors, including construction and manufacturing, where locals continue to shun some jobs.

It added that these salary adjustments will lead to a further rise in the manpower bill as well as business and infrastructure project costs in an operating environment that is already facing inflationary pressures.