Bring your umbrella out this weekend, and next week too, as Singapore's rainy weather continues

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans heading out this weekend should be prepared for heavy and persistent rain over the weekend, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said.

A developing north-east monsoon surge in the region is bringing periods of showers to Singapore on Friday (Jan 8).

As the monsoon surge strengthens, widespread rain, heavy at times, is forecast on Friday night. The rain is expected to be persistent and last over this weekend, NEA said in a Facebook post on Friday.

This will bring cool and windy conditions, with daily minimum temperatures dipping to 21-22 deg C in some parts of the island.

This is the second monsoon surge to affect the island this month, after two days of continuous rain from a monsoon surge last week.

Singapore ushered in a wet and windy 2021 , with moderate to heavy showers around the island throughout New Year's Day.

Overall, rainfall for the first half of this month is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island, said the Meteorological Service Singapore

The tropical "winter" that has seen Singaporeans bringing out in raincoats, shawls and sweaters has been welcomed by many, though the downside to downpours has included getting drenched and flash floods.

