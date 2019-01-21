Aloysius Pang hurt in NZ military exercise: 5 things about the local actor who made his debut at age 9

Home-grown actor Aloysius Pang Wei Chong was seriously injured during an overseas military exercise in New Zealand on Saturday (Jan 19), while he was on reservist duty.

Corporal First Class (NS) Pang, 28, was hurt while repairing a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer around 2.05pm Singapore time, the Ministry of Defence said.

Pang, who was taking part in Exercise Thunder Warrior at the Waiouru training area, underwent surgery at Waikato hospital. He is currently in a high-dependency unit.

Soon after news of his mishap broke, many fans and friends of the actor left words of encouragement on social media, hoping for his speedy recovery.

Here are five things about Pang, who kicked off his acting career at the age of nine.

Pang's ticket to showbiz came after he joined an acting class organised by Mediacorp when he was nine years old. His first show was a children's drama titled Xiao Fei Ren (1999).

He then went on to act in a string of productions such as Bukit Ho Swee (2002), A Child's Hope (2003) and I Love My Home (2004).

However, at age 14, Pang stopped acting because the pressure of being in the public eye had got to him, he said in an interview with The New Paper in 2012.

Coupled with the teasing from his peers, Pang added that he was probably too "childish" then to handle the situation well.

It also did not help that he bore a resemblance to fellow child actor Shawn Lee from Jack Neo's I Not Stupid and We Not Naughty.

"Back then, I pretty much wanted to be a normal person. Whenever someone did a double-take (when they saw) me, I felt alienated from the public," he said.

Pang returned to acting when he was 22 years old. His first comeback project was the Dasmond Koh-directed film Timeless Love released in March 2012.

In the film, Pang played a rich kid trying to find his late grandmother's connection to an island.

He followed it up with Channel 8 drama Poetic Justice, It Takes Two and the second season of the popular police series C.L.I.F.

In 2015, he acted in Singapore's first cosplay-themed movie alongside TV hosts Quan Yifeng and Gurmit Singh.

In the film, Young & Fabulous, he played a teenager whose interest in cosplay and costume designing initially drew objection from his parents (Quan and Singh).

But together with his friends, he was able to overcome obstacles to fulfil their dreams.

He told The Straits Times in an interview in 2015: "I hope I can reach new heights with my acting. It's more than a passion, acting is a part of me."

3. A rising star, he was picked to form the Eight Dukes

Three years after he marked his comeback, Pang clinched Best Newcomer at Mediacorp's annual Star Awards ceremony in 2015.

He became one of eight young male stars picked by Mediacorp to form the Eight Dukes - a new generation of celebrities.

Besides Pang, the Eight Dukes comprise Xu Bin, Desmond Tan, Romeo Tan, Jeffrey Xu, Shane Pow, Ian Fang and Zhang Zhenhuan.

4. He left acting full-time for a start-up with his brother

After 18 years with Mediacorp, Pang parted ways with the broadcaster in April 2017 to work on a new business venture in wood plastic composites with his eldest brother.

His eldest brother, Jefferson, came up with the idea of selling these eco-friendly products, which include outdoor decking.

They named the start-up Kairos Green, as "Kairos" is Greek for opportunity, while "Green" represents the eco-friendly aspect of the company.

Pang is the youngest of three sons, whose parents are contractors. He graduated with a diploma in management studies from the Singapore Institute of Management University.

Though some said it was a pity that he had left the industry at the height of his popularity, Pang had said at the time that acting remains his first love.

He added that he will still take on filming projects on a freelance basis, and his brother will take care of the business when he does so.

In his first Channel 8 drama since his contract with Mediacorp ended, Pang stepped into a unique role, playing a pregnant alien father in the sci-fi series My Friends From Afar.

His character arrives on earth, gets pregnant and gives birth.

Pang, who is now signed to local talent agency NoonTalk Media, said at the show's lensing ceremony in June 2017: "This is the most interesting character I've taken up. There will be a birth scene where I'm screaming in pain. My second brother's wife was always around the house, so I observed her. I touched her belly to see how it feels."

The series premiered in November 2017.

Pang said that he relished being back on set, and was also relieved for the chance to do what he loves again.

"I was desperate for an opportunity. I was worried that as a freelancer, jobs are not guaranteed. I told my boss that I'll take on any suitable role. I've been itching to act and I feel relieved to be able to do so again," he said.