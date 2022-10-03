Bird Paradise to open in Mandai in Q2 of 2023 and will have eight walk-in aviaries

SINGAPORE - Bird Paradise in Mandai Wildlife Reserve is set to open in the second quarter of 2023, following the closure of Jurong Bird Park on Jan 3.

Mandai Wildlife Group said in a media release on Monday that the new park will have eight walk-in aviaries - up from four in the current bird park.

Bird Paradise will feature a variety of "immersive and naturalistic mixed-species habitats" that reflect different ecologies from around the world, said the group.

It added that the new park is designed to showcase the natural behaviours of birds.

At about 17ha, or the size of about 24 football fields, the new Bird Paradise will be smaller than the 20.2ha Jurong Bird Park, but bird keepers at the park previously said that the facilities housing birds would be bigger in the new park.

The new park will feature about 3,500 birds from more than 400 species - similar to the current mix at Jurong Bird Park - of which 24 per cent are threatened species.

Over 20 species of hornbills will be on display, making the collection the "world's largest living genetic reserve of hornbills under human care", the group added.

Here are highlights of the new park, which has some features that pay tribute to the five-decades-old Jurong Bird Park.

Heart of Africa