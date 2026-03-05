Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – As early as mid-February, bird enthusiasts and nature photographers have been all a-twitter over the spectacular swirling flocks of daurian starlings sweeping across the skies in Woodlands in the evenings.

The birds, also known as purple-backed starlings, are visitors that have flown a long way south to escape the harsh winter in North-east Asia.

Mr Chin Yee Hong, a bird enthusiast, said he first spotted the starlings flying above the open field opposite Koufu headquarters building in Woodlands Height in mid-February. His home is opposite the open field and he has been tracking the flock, hoping to see the rarer chestnut-cheeked starling among the many daurian starlings.

“I was amazed to see such a big flock murmuring in the field for the first time in my life in Singapore,” said the 63-year-old property management manager, who was one of the first few to share the sightings of the huge flocks with the local birding community on the Telegram messaging app.

When The Straits Times visited the Woodlands site at dusk on March 4, there were at least six excited birders enjoying the aerial display of the daurian starlings in the sky. Different flocks were swooping around in a huge formation , a phenomenon known as murmuration, over the open field.

Daurian starlings flying in formation, a phenomenon known as murmuration, above the open field outside Koufu headquarters building in Woodlands Height on March 4. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The dramatic twisting and turning of the birds lasted about 20 minutes before they perched themselves on nearby trees.

“I am just elated to be able to see such numbers of birds against our neighborhood skyline,” said Mr Daryl Yeo, 59, a photography tour guide.

“It is amazing to see how these birds are bundling together in safety as they fly in low light, confusing predators which may be waiting to snatch one.”

Mr Yeo said he saw a peregrine falcon catch one of the starlings on his earlier visit to the open field on March 2. Like Mr Chin, he also hopes to catch a glimpse of the rarer chestnut-cheeked starlings as he has never photographed them before in Singapore.

Bird enthusiasts and nature photographers have been all a-twitter to see the spectacular swirling flocks of daurian starlings sweeping across the skies in Woodlands in the evenings. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Mr Tan Gim Cheong, a committee member of Nature Society Singapore’s bird group, said gathering in large flocks comprising thousands of birds, and performing synchronised swirling flight at dusk before settling down to rest for the night is an innate behaviour of the daurian starling.

He said that these birds typically start to appear in Singapore in September and leave in March.

The daurian starlings are visitors that have flown south to escape the harsh winter in North-east Asia. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

“Singapore lies along the path of their migration. During southward migration, some stay in Singapore, while others continue towards Indonesia, and during their northward migration, those wintering in Indonesia would pass through Singapore on their way to their breeding grounds in North-east Asia,” he added.

The male daurian starling has glossy, iridescent feathers in dark hues of green and purple, and a pale grey head and underparts, while the female has duller plumage in shades of brown.

The daurian starling, a migratory bird, is found in places like eastern Mongolia, south-east Russia, north-east and central China, and North Korea. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The common migratory visitor is about 17cm to 19cm long, or about the size of a TV remote control, according to the Bird Society of Singapore website. They are found in places like eastern Mongolia, south-east Russia, north-east and central China, and North Korea.