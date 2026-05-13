Beware of scammers posing as officials offering advice on Singtel discounted shares: CPF Board

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Transactions of Singtel special discounted shares should be done only on the official website, the CPF Board said.

SINGAPORE – If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from Singtel or the CPF Board and offering advice on Singtel special discounted shares (SDS), end the call immediately.

In a Facebook post on May 12 , the Central Provident Fund Board advised members of the public not to respond to unsolicited calls asking for personal or sensitive information, even if the caller claims to know one’s name or NRIC number.

“Do not click on links, scan QR codes, or visit websites from unknown messages or e-mails,” the CPF Board wrote.

It added that SDS transactions should be done only on the official website at sds.singtel.com

Those who bought the shares in 1993 and 1996 now have the option of either selling the shares fully for cash or having them transferred from the CPF Board to their individual Central Depository accounts on Nov 21 , 2026, to be sold later.

Singtel and the CPF Board have mailed instructions to SDS holders in the four official languages. But the wordy nature and lack of visual aids have made it difficult for some seniors to understand what to do, The Straits Times reported previously.

Singtel said it plans to reach out to more than 20,000 older and less digitally savvy SDS holders who may require greater assistance. It is partnering with the Agency for Integrated Care, which has already begun conducting house visits since last week as part of these outreach efforts.

In its Facebook post, the CPF Board said Singtel and government officials, including the board’s officers, will not ask members of the public to withdraw CPF funds or transfer money, disclose bank login details, or install mobile apps from unofficial app stores to help sell their Singtel SDS.

Those who are unsure can call the ScamShield helpline on 1799 or inform the CPF Board via cpf.gov.sg/service/contact-us