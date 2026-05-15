Beware of scammers offering concert crew positions via social media platforms

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In this scam variant, victims would be asked to provide their personal details and sign a Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) agreement.

SINGAPORE – If you encounter job postings by recruitment agencies offering concert crew positions, be wary as it may be a scam.

In a joint media release by the police and Govtech on May 15, the authorities said s ince March 2026, there have been at least 20 cases of job scams involving the impersonation of legitimate recruitment agencies and the misuse of Singpass accounts.

In this scam variant that was uncovered in collaboration with the Anti-Scam Centre and the Singpass Trust and Safety team, scammers would impersonate representatives from recruitment agencies and put up “advertisements” on concert crew positions on social media platforms such as Telegram or Carousell, said the authorities.

When victims respond to the advertisements, the scammers will instruct them to provide their personal details such as name, NRIC number, date of birth and get them to sign a Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) agreement.

In some cases, the conmen will provide licence numbers of the agencies they are impersonating for victims to verify their credibility on the Employment Agencies Directory on Ministry of Manpower’s website.

Victims will then be instructed to change the e-mail address and mobile number registered to their Singpass accounts to those provided by the scammers, under the guise of facilitating their application for a Certificate of Clearance (COC) or an access pass for the concerts.

After contact details had been changed, the scammers will be able to reset and use the victims’ Singpass accounts to open accounts with financial institutions such as LiquidPay and YouTrip, the authorities said.

Victims will realise they had been scammed when they are notified by the police.

Despite existing security measures to prevent unauthorised Singpass logins, “in this scam variant, victims were socially engineered into changing their contact details, inadvertently enabling the scammers to receive their one-time passwords and take over their accounts”, said the authorities.

They advised the public to refrain from disclosing their Singpass credentials to anyone, including recruitment agencies, and to avoid registering other people’s contact details in their personal accounts.

“Do not assume that a person is from a legitimate recruitment agency just because a valid recruitment agency’s licence number has been provided. A COC is not required for local employment purposes,” they warned.