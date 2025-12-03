Singapore Customs warns of scam variants involving parcels and gold bars

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Two new parcel scam variants have surfaced recently, with scammers posing as Singapore Customs or its officers to trick victims into paying fees or divulging their banking details.

The Singapore Customs said in a statement on Dec 3 that the scams, detected in recent months, involve e-mails and WhatsApp messages that claim parcels or gold bars are being held by the Singapore Customs.

Victims are pressured to make payments or face threats of legal action.

In the first variant, scammers posing as the Singapore Customs send e-mails from sgpcu stoms648171 @gmail.com , claiming that a parcel has been withheld for compliance reasons.

Victims receive a fake inspection notice instructing them to attend an on-site inspection of the goods scheduled a few days later. The document contains details impersonating a member of Customs’ senior management.

Scammers then tell victims that, instead of appearing for the inspection, they have the option of paying a verification fee to a Malaysian bank account.

The victims are told that the parcel will be released once payment is made and that the fee will be refunded. Victims are also asked to fill out a forged Singapore Customs Inspection Agreement with their bank account details for the supposed refund.

As the deadline approaches, scammers send threatening follow-up e-mails demanding a bank transfer or warning that the Malaysian police will be notified to initiate arrest proceedings for contraband.

Several victims who contacted the Singapore Customs to check the authenticity of the e-mails and documents used Malaysia-registered telephone numbers.

In the second variant, scammers impersonating Singapore Customs officers contact victims on WhatsApp. They claim that gold bars registered under the victim’s name are being held by the Singapore Customs.

Victims are sent photos of the supposed gold bars and a forged document that uses the old Singapore Customs logo and falsified shipping information.

Scammers instruct victims to make payment for the release of the gold bars, warning that failure to do so will lead to seizure of the gold, legal action for “customs evasion” and blacklisting from future shipments.

The Singapore Customs reminds the public that it does not request payment to release parcels and that official correspondence is sent only from e-mail addresses ending with the customs.gov.sg domain.

The agency does not communicate official matters through personal e-mail accounts, WhatsApp and other messaging platforms, or social media.

Government officials will also never ask for money or bank details by phone call, text message or e-mail. The public is advised to trust only SMSes sent from the gov.sg sender ID.

Individuals who are unsure about the authenticity of communications may verify them by e-mailing customs_feedback@customs.gov.sg or calling the ScamShield Helpline on 1799.

Scams should be reported to the police at https://www.police.gov.sg/e-services/lodge-police-report

The Singapore Customs said it takes a serious view of such scams, which undermine public trust. The agency urges the public to stay vigilant to help combat scam attempts.