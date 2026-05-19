Beware of scam e-mails on employment offences claiming to be from MOM

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Recipients of the scam e-mails are asked to review documents via an embedded link, which would direct them to a fake MOM webpage.

SINGAPORE - If you receive an e-mail claiming to be from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) about employment offences with a request to click on a link to review documents, beware.

In an advisory on May 19, the police said victims of this scam variant would receive e-mails informing them that their companies had contravened the Employment Act.

The recipients are asked to review “rectification documents” via an embedded link in the e-mail, which would direct them to a fake MOM webpage prompting them to download a compressed file containing the documents, which in fact contains malware.

Upon opening the file, the malware would be installed on the recipients’ devices, allowing the scammers to gain unauthorised remote access to the devices.

The public is reminded not to click on any links or download any files received from unsolicited e-mails or unfamiliar and unverified sources.

“If these e-mails appear to be from a government agency, please seek further verification on their authenticity through the government agency’s official communication channels,” said the police.

MOM officers would never ask people to disclose their bank log-in details over a phone call or e-mail, install mobile apps from unofficial app stores, or transfer their call to the police.

To avoid scams, add the ScamShield app to your phones, check for scams signs with official sources, and inform others about scams, said the police.

The public should also ensure that their computer’s security software is updated regularly. More information on anti-virus software and device security matters can be found on the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore’s website.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the 24/7 ScamShield helpline on 1799.

In 2025, there were a total of 37,308 scam cases reported with $913.1 million lost, of which the police recovered about $140.5 million.

Government official impersonation scams were the fifth most common scam type reported in 2025. The number of such scam cases more than doubled from 1,504 cases in 2024 to 3,363 that year.