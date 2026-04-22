Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Victims would often come across advertisements or posts on social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, offering services to obtain permanent residency in Singapore.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

SINGAPORE – Victims have lost almost $400,000 so far in 2026 to a scam online that claims to offer help with Singapore permanent residence (PR) applications.

In an advisory on April 22, the police urged the public to be vigilant after at least 24 such cases were reported since Jan 1, with total losses amounting to about $397,000.

The police said victims would often come across advertisements or posts on social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, offering services to obtain permanent residency in Singapore.

The scammers will mislead victims into paying application fees and additional charges under the pretext of improving their chances of success through investments in companies, purchases of academic certifications, and donations.

Police added that victims could be issued fake documents to enhance the deception.

These include forged shareholder certificates from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority , school certificates and donation receipts.

The victims are then instructed to make bank transfers or physically meet up with unknown individuals to hand over cash.

Some victims have also received false documents on their PR application status sent from what appears to be the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Victims would realise they had been scammed only after checking directly with ICA, police said.

Screenshots of false documents used by scammers to enhance the deception. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

In March, ICA had warned against fake letters purportedly issued by the authority about Singapore PR applications. It also cautioned the public about similar fake tax invoices seeking payments.

“Members of the public should not transfer money or pass cash to unknown persons,” police said.

They added that individuals should adopt the following precautionary measures for protection against scams:

Add the ScamShield application to guard against scam calls and SMSes.

Check the legitimacy of suspicious messages, phone numbers and website links via the ScamShield app or website at www.scamshield.gov.sg

Tell the authorities, family and friends about scams, and report any fraudulent transactions to banks immediately.

Those who require assistance can call the ScamShield Helpline on 1799 .