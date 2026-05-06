Beware of impersonation scams involving virtual meetings with ‘government officials’

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In some cases, victims would be asked to provide their e-mail addresses to receive a “non-disclosure agreement” for a meeting with a high-profile figure, like a senior government official.

SINGAPORE – Be wary of invitations to virtual meetings with high-profile figures like senior government officials, members of royalty and celebrities as they might be a scam.

The public should be alert to such scams, in which victims are approached via social media or direct communication platforms such as WhatsApp or Telegram, said the police in an advisory on May 6.

In these scams, the conmen would try to persuade people to transfer funds for investment purposes or other reasons, said the police, warning against false offers of gifts or invitations to join a royal family, among other ruses.

In some cases, the fraudsters would ask victims to attend a “virtual meeting with the President, ministers and other government officials” and to provide their e-mail addresses to receive a “non-disclosure agreement (NDA)” for the meeting.

They would then be asked to endorse the sham NDA and provide a copy of their identification card.

The victims would only realise they had been scammed after being asked to perform additional fund transfers, or when they verified the meetings or requests with those who had been impersonated.

The public is reminded to never transfer money or provide identification card details to strangers or people whose identities have not been verified.

Singapore government officials will never ask the public to transfer funds, disclose bank login details, install mobile apps from unofficial app stories or transfer a call to the police or any other government officials, the police said.