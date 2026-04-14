Beware harassment e-mails that contain digitally modified images of victims, say police

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Police warned the public not to initiate contact or transfer money if they receive harassment e-mails containing digitally modified images.

SINGAPORE - If you get e-mails with images that appear to show you engaging in sexual acts, remain calm and do not initiate contact or transfer money, the police said on April 14.

They said there have been recent reports of harassment e-mails that involve such digitally modified images of victims, with at least three cases since March.

In these cases, the victims would receive the images in their work e-mail accounts.

“The senders would threaten to upload the images online and send them to the victims’ workplace if the victims did not respond to the e-mails,” police said.

The information of the victims such as photographs and e-mail addresses was likely obtained from publicly available online sources, the police added.

They advise those who receive manipulated photographs, videos or screenshots not to engage the senders or transfer money or cryptocurrency.

“Report the matter to the police immediately and provide a copy of the e-mail to the police,” they added.

Those who wish to provide any information related to such cases can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

Those who require urgent police assistance may call 999.