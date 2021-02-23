MSF launches 24-hour family violence helpline

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Social and Family Development on Tuesday (Feb 23) launched the first 24-hour integrated helpline for the public to report family violence, as well as other cases of abuse and neglect.

The National Anti-Violence Helpline (NAVH) eliminates the need to navigate multiple helplines for various types of abuse and neglect.

The number for the NAVH is 1800-777-0000.

The NAVH operates round the clock throughout the year, making it accessible for victims of violence and abuse to seek help.

Members of the public and professionals can also contact the helpline to report suspected cases of abuse or make general enquiries.

The helpline is manned by DHL customer service officers and social service professionals from Montfort Care, who provide customised support such as assessing the severity of each case, providing basic psychosocial support and referring each caller to appropriate channels and agencies.

DHL customer service officers underwent a week's training with MSF's Child Protective Service and Adult Protective Service to understand how to respond to family violence victims.