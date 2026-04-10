Best and worst moments with siblings: Young Singaporeans share their experiences

The TLDR: Are you close to your siblings? This National Siblings Day, young people share their experiences with their siblings, from hangouts to conflicts.

Founded in 1995 in the United States, National Siblings Day, which falls on April 10 and celebrates the bond between siblings, has been gaining traction online, including in Singapore where some people are marking the day.

Here’s what young people in Singapore have to say about their relationship with their brothers and sisters.

The Best

Through thick and thin

Mr Zepth Yeo (second from left) with his sister and brother. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ZEPTH YEO

“I have two siblings, a younger brother who is 17 and a younger sister who is eight. I think my best moments with them were on our family trip to Sarawak, Malaysia, in 2023. I remember those times when we were joking and messing around, donning goofy glasses and just enjoying each other’s company without the distractions such as phones.

“The best thing about having siblings is knowing that someone always has my back. My father passed away recently, leaving us and our mother to take care of each other. It is also comforting to know that wherever I go, no matter what place I am in, I’ll never be truly alone or an outcast. In fact, there’s a saying among our community that “there’s never a dull moment with the Yeos”, and that is really true. I may be wacky at times, but I know there is always another oddball beside me goofing around with me.” – Mr Zepth Yeo, 18, who is waiting to enter university.

Best brothers

Mr Nathan Lim Shin Luh (second from left) with his twin brother and younger brothers. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NATHAN LIM SHIN LUH

“I am very close to my twin brother. Our most memorable hangout was when we decided to go by ourselves after school to watch the newly released Mario movie recently. It was a special moment between the two of us because we don’t usually hang out solely with each other.

“Both of us have similar hobbies. Usually, after school or during our free time, we enjoy spending time balling with each other. Sometimes during the weekends, we also enjoy rollerblading at the park and swimming with friends and neighbours.” – Nathan Lim Shin Luh, 15, St Joseph’s Institution.

The cheerleaders

Mr Mohamad Ryan Andhika Bin Mohamad Fahmy (left) with his sisters and brother. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MOHAMAD RYAN ANDHIKA BIN MOHAMAD FAHMY

“I have three siblings – an older sister who is 25, a younger sister who is 13 and a brother who is 23. The best moments would be in 2018 when my brother took part in the Singapore Open 2018 bowling competition. My sisters and I went to support him, regardless of the result. We watched him bowl, cheered and supported him. This shows the unconditional love among us siblings.” – Mohamad Ryan Andhika Mohamad Fahmy, 17, a junior college student

Common interests

Mr Jacob Sebastian Devan (right) with his sister. PHOTO: COURTESY OF JACOB SEBASTIAN DEVAN

My younger sister, who is 13, has always been supportive of anything I do. Although our busy school life means our schedules don’t align as much as we would like, the time we spend together is precious, especially our mealtimes, relaxation time and all our holidays where we encourage each other to try new adventures together. I love watching TV together with her, be it bingeing on Stranger Things and Wednesday or watching food reviews and Try Not To Laugh shorts on YouTube, and laughing hysterically.

“I always cherish how she would do simple things for me like French toast for breakfast, prepare sandwiches or cut fruit. Though we bicker here and there, life has been much more fun with her around. One thing that truly connects us is a shared love for humour, fooling around and we are both die-hard foodies!” – Jacob Sebastian Devan, 15, St Joseph’s Institution

The small moments together

Ms Hayley Loke Yu En (second from right) with her brothers and sister. PHOTO: COURTESY OF HAYLEY LOKE YU EN

“I have an older sister who is 23, an older brother who is 20, and a younger brother who is 13. Growing up, my older sister was in Singapore and my older brother and I were in Thailand, and we eventually moved to Singapore. However, my younger brother lives in Thailand. The best moments would be when my little brother came to visit us this year, and we spent a lot of time together.” – Ms Hayley Loke Yu En, 18, a junior college student

The Worst

Stinky sibling

Ms Zhao ChuQiao with her nine-year-old sister. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ZHAO CHUQIAO

“I love my sister (who is nine this year). She’s very cute, incredibly smart and talented. However, she’s annoying. She knows I don’t let anyone sit on my bed with outside clothes on, but she disregards it on many occasions. One time, she was wearing her stinkiest PE clothes and jumped on my bed while looking at me. On another occasion, when I went overseas, she ate all my apple cider gummies and lied to my face.” – Ms Zhao ChuQiao, 19, who is waiting to enter university.

Fight over pet roosters

Mr Ng Zhi Yong Peter (right) with his family. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NG ZHI YONG PETER

“We have two pet birds since they were chicks. When they grew up to become roosters, they were territorial and attacked me. In my defence, I hit them. My brother (who is 21), felt I had over-reacted and we got into a big fight.

“Moreover, sometimes when I don’t do well in exams, instead of encouraging me, he says I have been playing games for too long and doesn’t acknowledge the fact that I tried studying for the exam. Sometimes I feel he is unreasonable.” – Ng Zhi Yong Peter, 17, a junior college student