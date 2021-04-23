Bangladeshi migrant worker dies after part of excavator falls on him in Ubi worksite

SINGAPORE - In another fatal accident involving a migrant worker, a 37-year-old Bangladeshi man died on Thursday (April 22) after part of an excavator fell on him.

The man was helping his co-worker lift some steel frames using an excavator fitted with a concrete breaker attachment when the part detached and fell on him, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday.

The incident occurred at a worksite near Ubi Road 3 and Ubi Avenues 1 and 2.

He was taken to Changi General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The man was employed by Right Construction, a building and construction company.

The company is also the occupier of the worksite.

MOM is investigating and has instructed Right Construction to stop the use of excavators at the worksite.

The incident follows the death of two migrant workers - Mr Toffazal Hossain, 33, from Bangladesh, and Mr Sugunan Sudheeshmon, 28, from India - after the lorry carrying them and 15 other workers in the back collided with a stationary tipper truck on the Pan-Island Expressway on Tuesday morning.