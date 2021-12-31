Back to office, tray return among 8 key changes to take note of in the new year

SINGAPORE - As Singapore ushers in the new year, here are eight key changes to take note of in 2022:

1. Back to the office, subject to vaccination measures

From Jan 1, Singapore will ease its default work-from-home stance and allow 50 per cent of those who can work from home to return to the office.

Employees who return to the workplace must be fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 within the past 180 days.

But between Jan 1 and Jan 14, unvaccinated employees will be allowed in the office if they have a negative pre-event test (PET) result, which must be valid for the duration that they are required to be present there.

This concession will be removed from Jan 15, and unvaccinated workers will not be allowed to return to the workplace even if they test negative for Covid-19.

Partially vaccinated workers - those who have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine but are not yet fully vaccinated - will be given a grace period until Jan 31 to complete their vaccination regime.

During the grace period, they will be able to enter the workplace with a negative PET result.

Work-related events are capped at 50 participants, but the limit will be raised for events where all participants remain masked and seated at a safe distance from one another.

Social gatherings at the workplace will continue to be disallowed.

2. Tray return and table littering enforcement at foodcourts and coffee shops