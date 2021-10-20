Fines for errant road cyclists to be doubled, new rule to cap size of cycling groups

SINGAPORE - Cyclists caught flouting traffic rules will have to pay a $150 fine from Jan 1 next year, up from $75 now.

The composition fine will apply to those who break existing rules while on the road, including not stopping at red lights, riding abreast of another cyclist on single lane roads and cycling on expressways.

It will also apply for a new rule that caps the size of cycling groups at five cyclists in a single file or 10 cyclists when riding abreast from Jan 1 next year.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) announced the increased fine on Wednesday (Oct 20), after it accepted all the recommendations made by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel on measures to improve road safety.

In its report submitted to MOT on Oct 1, the panel had said capping cycling groups to a maximum length of five bicycles will ensure the space that they occupy on the roads is similar to that of a bus.

It said the Government should continue allowing cyclists to ride two abreast on roads with two or more lanes, for safety and visibility.

The panel also proposed that the Government not require cyclists to get licensed or to have bicycles registered at this juncture, in spite of calls by some motorists for these stricter rules.

In agreeing with this suggestion, MOT said: "Besides affecting the majority of law-abiding cyclists, there is little evidence from overseas case studies and Singapore's past experience that licensing of cyclists is effective in promoting road safety or deterring errant cyclists.

The panel had made several other recommendations, such as introducing guidelines to get cycling groups to keep a distance of about 30m from one another on roads. It also called for a guideline for motorists to keep a minimum distance of 1.5m when passing cyclists on roads.

In addition, the panel - which was tasked by the Government to look into regulations for on-road cycling after a debate erupted online in April over rule-breaking cyclists - also said cyclists should be strongly encouraged to get third-party liability insurance.

MOT said it will step up enforcement against errant motorists and on-road cyclists.

For more serious cases, a cyclist may be charged in court and fined up to $1,000 as well as jailed for up to three months for the first offence.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $2,000 and/or a jailed for up to six months.

MOT said the Government will continue to partner stakeholders in its public education and outreach efforts, to raise public awareness and enhance clarity of new rules and guidelines.

It cited the example of public transport operators tapping simulators to let bus drivers better understand cyclists on roads.

During a virtual interview on Wednesday, Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has taken enforcement action against more than 500 cyclists who flouted rules on roads since the start of this year.

Such operations by the traffic police and LTA are carried out at roads that are more heavily used by cyclists. Officers are also deployed to roads flagged by the authorities' surveillance efforts and the public.

On whether introducing only one new rule - on cycling group sizes - would be enough to improve road safety, Mr Chee said: "We have to look at the current situation, where the lack of compliance is sometimes due to people not being aware.

"To introduce more and more rules will make compliance even more difficult. Because when the rules are too complex... that will not help the outcome."

He said the new rule on the group sizes will address a concern brought up by road users about large groups of cyclists, and that the guidelines will give road users more clarity about safe practices.