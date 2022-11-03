AVS probes alleged attack by large pet dog on small pooch during walk

SINGAPORE - The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) is probing an alleged attack on a 3kg pooch by a larger dog at least 10 times its weight during an evening walk.

The maltipoo – a cross between a maltese and toy poodle – suffered injuries that required surgery and intensive care in a veterinary hospital. Some $20,000 in treatment costs have been incurred so far, said owner Jennifer Fan.

She said her maltipoo, named Milo, was attacked by an Alaskan malamute during a walk with her helper on Sept 19 in Namly Avenue between 7pm and 7.30pm.

Neighbours alerted Ms Fan, 50, a fund manager, who lived nearby.

She said the malamute’s owner had signalled for her helper to walk past them and that the helper hesitated at first, given the size of the other dog.

When the helper decided to continue walking, the malamute lunged towards the maltipoo, a three-year-old male, when they got closer.

“My helper collapsed in trauma and neighbours called an ambulance for her. My maltipoo was in ICU at the vet hospital for more than a week,” said Ms Fan.

“His left kidney was severed and he needed two operations before his discharge after 11 days of high dependency care.”

The malamute’s handler accompanied Ms Fan and Milo to the veterinary hospital, remaining there till about 2am.

Milo is now recovering well, said Ms Fan.

The malamute, a heavy dog known for its strength, is the state dog of Alaska in the United States.

Ms Fan said AVS officers interviewed her helper on Oct 27.