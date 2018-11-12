Singapore and China sign upgraded FTA as Premier Li Keqiang kicks off official visit

SINGAPORE - The Istana rolled out the red carpet for Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday (Nov 12) as he arrived in Singapore for his first official visit since becoming China's second-in-command in 2013.

After getting off his plane at Changi's VIP terminal, Mr Li headed straight for the Istana and was greeted by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a welcome ceremony. The Chinese leader was last in Singapore in the 1980s.

Delegates from both sides met for an hour before the two leaders witnessed the exchange of 11 memorandums of understanding. They also signed an upgrade of the free trade agreement (FTA) between China and Singapore.

The expanded deal will improve market access for Singapore goods and services entering China. For instance, it allows more petrochemical exports from Singapore to qualify for preferential treatment when imported into China.

Petrochemical products are among Singapore's top exports to China, accounting for one-quarter of Singapore's total exports to China in 2017.

The upgrade also includes enhancements in investment protection, customs procedures and trade facilitation, trade remedial measures, as well as commitments in new areas such as e-commerce, competition and the environment.

The FTA came into effect in 2009, making it the first comprehensive bilateral trade pact that China has inked with an Asian country. Negotiations for the upgrade kick-started after Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Singapore in 2015.

The upgraded FTA will come into force after both sides have ratified the protocol.

Ministry for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said the signing of the upgrade "sends a strong signal of both countries' commitment towards closer bilateral economic collaboration and evolving our open and rules-based market trading system according to the market needs".

Since the FTA was inked, bilateral trade has grown at 4.6 per cent and investments at 12.2 per cent a year on average. In 2017, total bilateral trade between Singapore and China reached $137.1 billion.

China has been Singapore's largest trading partner since 2013 and also Singapore's top foreign investment destination.

One MOU inked on Monday is to jointly develop the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor under the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative (CCI). Formerly known as the CCI-Southern Transport Corridor, this economic link will connect Chongqing to Qinzhou in southern Guangxi region by rail, and from Qinzhou to Singapore and beyond by sea, joining western China to South-east Asia and other parts of the world.

A second MOU is a framework agreement to elevate the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City project to a state-level status of bilateral cooperation.

MOUs were also signed for cultural, environmental and fintech cooperation; collaboration on urban governance, planning and management; faster cargo clearance; and financing of the development of Belt and Road Initiative projects.

Mr Li will deliver the 44th Singapore Lecture on Tuesday (Nov 13) at St Regis Hotel, moderated by Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. He will also attend a dinner organised by the Singapore Business Federation and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

On Wednesday (Nov 14), he will call on President Halimah Yacob and subsequently attend Asean-related events, including the Asean-China Summit, the Asean Plus Three Summit and the East Asia Summit, before leaving on Friday (Nov 16).

Premier Li's arrival on Nov 12 coincides with the same date in 1978, when late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping made his historic visit to Singapore.