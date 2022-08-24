Authorities looking at building a path for emergency vehicles to access Rail Corridor

SINGAPORE - The authorities are studying whether a path can be built at the back of Ulu Pandan Community Club in Ghim Moh to allow emergency vehicles to access the Rail Corridor, said Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Christopher de Souza on Wednesday (Aug 24).

He said a feasibility study has begun and a possible path has been identified.

This comes after three people were injured after a large tree, believed to be an African mahogany, fell in the compound of Ulu Pandan Community Club last Saturday evening.

Rescuers had to lower themselves down a steep slope and make their way through vegetation to reach the injured victims, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted to the incident at about 6pm.

Mr de Souza said he chaired a virtual meeting with the SCDF, Singapore Police Force, National Parks Board and People's Association on Monday, and one of the main outcomes was the feasibility study on the access of emergency vehicles into the Rail Corridor to reduce the response time during an emergency.

He noted that the study has to look at the gradient as well as the ground conditions of the path.

Mr de Souza, who met two hospitalised victims via Zoom separately this week, said they are recovering well and are in stable condition.

The third injured person has been discharged from hospital, he said in a Facebook post on Sunday.