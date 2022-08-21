2 people trapped under fallen Ghim Moh tree stable, 3rd person discharged

SINGAPORE - Two people who were trapped under a large tree that fell in Ulu Pandan Community Club (CC) are in a stable condition and recovering in hospital.

A third person who was injured in the incident has been discharged, said Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Christopher de Souza.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Aug 21), Mr de Souza said he made a visit to the home of the man, whom he identified only as Mr Neo, an Ulu Pandan resident.

He said: "I am greatly relieved he is all right and wants to get back running along the rail corridor as soon as possible - he has such an amazingly positive and optimistic attitude."

As for the other two casualties, Mr de Souza said he wanted to visit them on Sunday but the hospital suggested a zoom session on Monday instead, due to safe management measures in place at hospitals.

He said: "I have been kept regularly updated on the health and condition of the other two persons who are still in hospital. They are not residents of Ulu Pandan. I am very thankful that they are in a stable condition and recovering."

He added that they also needed the day for a bit more rest.

"I can completely understand and will call them via zoom tomorrow," he said.

Mr de Souza said there are key lessons to be learnt from the incident.

He added that he will be chairing a meeting early in the week ahead to see how to learn from it, and put in measures to reduce the risk of repeat incidents.

This, he said, will include steps such as ensuring the health of trees within the compound of the community club and studying the possibility of increasing the availability of access points for ambulances along the rail corridor.

Mr de Souza said: "Please be assured of my personal attention to this matter."