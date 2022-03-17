Authorities investigating 'Badge Lady' for walking around Jewel Changi Airport unmasked

SINGAPORE - The authorities are investigating a March 12 incident allegedly involving a maskless Ms Phoon Chiu Yoke, who was jailed last year for not wearing a mask in public on numerous occasions.

Ms Phoon, 54, was allegedly spotted walking around Jewel Changi Airport without a mask on, in a video submitted to news website Mothership.

The incident happened about a week after influencer Wendy Cheng, also known as Xiaxue, 37, posted a video on Instagram on March 6 of a woman believed to be Ms Phoon walking around Orchard Road.

The woman did not have a mask on, and wore sunglasses similar to those Ms Phoon was spotted wearing outside the State Courts for her multiple court appearances last year.