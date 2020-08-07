Aug 9 fireworks to take place at 10 locations islandwide

The public will be able to enjoy fireworks displays for National Day at 10 different locations across the island this year.

They are in: Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Buona Vista, Jurong Lake Gardens, Marina Reservoir, Punggol, Sembawang, Tampines, Woodlands and Yew Tee. Residents in neighbouring estates may be able to view the fireworks from their homes.

However, the organisers said they could not disclose specific locations, to prevent crowds gathering.

The displays will last for around five minutes and begin simultaneously at around 8.20pm after the Pledge Moment, at the end of the National Day Parade (NDP) evening show to be held at the Star Vista.

Colonel Lek Seng Khoon, deputy chairman of the NDP2020 Executive Committee and chairman of the NDP2020 Safety and Security Committee, said at a media conference yesterday: "It is our intent to bring the show and the NDP experience to Singaporeans, so that we can maximise the viewership of Singaporeans and share the NDP experience with as many Singaporeans as possible."

The fireworks will have an effective visible range of 1km to 8km and will burst at a height between 15 and 62 storeys, so as to be visible from people's homes.

Addressing concerns about fireworks in HDB estates, the chairman of the NDP2020 Fireworks Security Committee, Lieutenant-Colonel Michael Enriquez, said there is an "immediate safety radius around the firing site, which can range from less than 100m for smaller fireworks sites to more than 400m (for larger ones) to address the safety of the public and the personnel on the ground".

About 2,000 personnel from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Police Force and Aetos, along with safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers, will be deployed across the island to ensure adherence to safe distancing measures for NDP-related activities.

Starting the celebrations on Sunday will be the SAF's Red Lions parachute team, which will land near the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in Jurong East and the Sengkang General Hospital at around 9am in a tribute to front liners battling Covid-19.

A scaled-down parade will take place at the Padang, the state flag will be flown by helicopters across Singapore via two routes, six F-15 fighter jets will fly across the island and a mobile column will travel along five routes.

Said Col Lek: "The concept of this year's NDP is to bring the NDP experience into the homes of Singaporeans. As such, many of the events will be brought into the heartland... and broadcast live on TV.

"We encourage Singaporeans to celebrate National Day with their families at home. In the event that they wish to go out... we urge that you put on a mask and observe safe distancing. Together, we can make this NDP memorable and safe."

LET THE SPARKS FLY

Fireworks will be launched at 10 locations at around 8.20pm after the Pledge Moment, and will last for about five minutes. The locations are:

•Ang Mo Kio

•Bishan

•Buona Vista

•Jurong Lake Gardens*

•Marina Reservoir*

•Punggol

•Sembawang

•Tampines

•Woodlands

•Yew Tee

(* venues will be closed to the public)

Police remind those who want to view the activities in public spaces to wear masks, remain in groups of five or fewer, and maintain 1m safe distancing.