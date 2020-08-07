Follow NDP2020 event with e-guide featuring song lyrics, show synopsis

People who cannot attend this year's National Day Parade (NDP) evening show can follow the performances and sing along to the songs with the help of an e-guide released yesterday.

This year's National Day celebrations are different from those in the past, with Covid-19 restrictions resulting in a series of decentralised events across the island, happening at different times throughout the day.

It is also the first time the NDP has been split into a morning parade segment and an evening show.

Only 150 people will be attending the evening event, which will be held at the Star Vista.

But members of the public can still tune in to the performances from the comfort of their homes, with the downloadable guide released by the NDP2020 executive committee.

The 45-page e-booklet contains a detailed breakdown of the show's six segments, as well as a synopsis of the entire performance and its themes.

It also lists the lyrics for all the songs that will be performed at the show, starting at 7pm.

This year's show will feature stars such as JJ Lin, Stephanie Sun, Nathan Hartono, Dick Lee and Charlie Lim, and will be interspersed with stories of Singaporeans striving to overcome Covid-19 together.

In the booklet's introduction, the NDP2020 executive committee wrote: "We can expect an intimate and meaningful show that presents the inspirational stories of everyday Singaporeans in this extraordinary year... we hope that this guide, packed with information and song lyrics, will serve as a useful reference throughout the show."

• Access the guide at https://go.gov.sg/ndpshowguide