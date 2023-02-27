At least $8,800 lost in phishing scams linked to reservations on Booking.com this year

SINGAPORE - At least $8,800 has been lost through phishing scams related to the booking of hotel rooms via Booking.com since the start of 2023.

The police said on Monday they have observed a trend of phishing scams where victims had made room reservations via the online booking platform, with at least five reports made in 2023.

After making such reservations, victims would receive a call or message via WhatsApp from scammers posing as hotel representatives. They would request that the victims provide personal details through a link to confirm the reservation.

Upon clicking on the link, the victims would be redirected to fraudulent websites to key in personal and banking details such as one-time passwords, passwords or credit card numbers.

In some cases, these websites would prompt the victims to pay to confirm the reservation.

Victims would realise they had been scammed only when they contacted the hotel or Booking.com, or when they discovered unauthorised transactions on their bank accounts or credit cards.

The police has these tips on how to protect against such scams.

Verify the information with hotels through official contact details listed on their webpages.

Do not click on links in unsolicited messages and look out for tell-tale signs of a phishing website.

Never disclose personal or Internet banking details and one-time passwords to anyone.

Report any fraudulent transactions to your bank immediately.

Those who have any information related to such crimes may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

Visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688 for more information on scams.