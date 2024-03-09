At least 47 people tricked by scammers into revealing Singpass credentials since January

SINGAPORE - Scammers have stolen the Singpass credentials of at least 47 people to open bank accounts since Jan 1, 2024, on the pretext of job screening.

Scammers contact victims by listing fraudulent job offers online and on messaging platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp, said the police on March 9.

Victims are then asked to change their Singpass details to those provided by the scammers. The scammers would then dupe victims into revealing their Singpass password, subsequently using their accounts to open bank accounts.

In other cases, the scammers sent Singpass login links for profile retrieval on the pretext of job screening. Victims who authorised the profile retrieval later realised the authentications were used to open bank accounts.

The public should not disclose their Singpass passwords or two-factor authentication details, said the police.

“Members of the public should not click on Singpass login URL links sent through SMS or messaging platforms such as WhatsApp or Telegram,” added the police.

Should users need to access a digital service via Singpass, they should do so via the organisation’s website.

To report scam-related information, the public can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit details online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness with the assurance of confidentiality.

For more information on scams, they can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.