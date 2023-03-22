At least 192 victims lost $162,000 to baby products e-commerce scams since January

SINGAPORE – At least 192 people have fallen prey to e-commerce scams involving baby products since January, losing at least $162,000.

The police on Wednesday warned of a resurgence of such scams on fraudulent Facebook pages, selling food and non-food items.

The scammers would tout discounted baby products such as diapers and strollers directly to the victims. They would also promote the products using sponsored advertisements on social media platforms like Facebook.

Victims were asked to contact the supposed sellers on Facebook Messenger to place their order. They were then asked to make payment to the scammer’s bank account via PayNow.

“Victims would only realise that they had been scammed when they did not receive the goods and/or the ‘seller’ becomes uncontactable,” the police said in its advisory.

Reports have been lodged against the Shopping Retail and Imported High-Quality Seafood Facebook pages, and investigations are ongoing.

A similar e-commerce scam has also been making the rounds since February.

In an advisory earlier in March, the police said at least 168 people have lost at least $20,000 to scams involving the sale of food items, where the scammer would pose as sellers on online platforms like Facebook.

Reports had been lodged against allegedly fraudulent Facebook pages such as Grocery Retail, Department Store, Juewei Food, Baihui Mall and Ocean Fishery Exchange.

The police advise the public to download the ScamShield app and set security features, such as enabling two-factor authentication for banks, social media and Singpass accounts. Transaction limits on Internet banking transactions, such as PayNow, should also be set.

Members of the public should check for signs of a scam with official sources, such as www.scamalert.sg or the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

“If the price is too good to be true, it probably is. Purchase only from authorised sellers or reputable sources and be wary of attractive, time-sensitive deals where only limited stocks are available,” the police added.

They said that the public should also remember to verify the seller’s profile through customer reviews and ratings, and avoid making upfront payments to unknown individuals.

Any fraudulent Facebook pages should be reported to the platform, said the police.

Those with information related to such crimes can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit it at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.