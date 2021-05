SINGAPORE - While it is the number of Covid-19 cases in the community that has been going up in recent weeks, the risk of clusters being formed in migrant worker dormitories has remained, as apparent when a group of Westlite Woodlands dormitory residents tested positive last month.

On April 19, a 35-year-old Bangladeshi construction supervisor was found to have been infected, and two days later, so was a roommate of his.